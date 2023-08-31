Milton to host Touch a Truck event Sept. 9

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago
X

Bring the entire family to Milton’s first ever Touch-a-Truck event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Stonecreek Church, 13540 Highway 9.

Visitors will be able to explore an assortment of Milton Fire-Rescue vehicles (including its new quint), Milton Police patrol cars and public works equipment. Children will enjoy a hands-on experience with the big trucks.

This free event will include live music and food trucks for entertainment, lunch, a treat and/or beverage. Young ones can also enjoy four (appropriately vehicle-themed) inflatables for bouncy fun.

About the Author

