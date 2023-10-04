Milton repurposes Broadwell post oak trees at new fire station

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The post oak trees removed from Milton’s Broadwell Pavilion in 2016 have been repurposed once again at the newly opened Fire Station 42, 15240 Thompson Road.

The wood from the diseased trees has already been incorporated into the city’s municipal court, entryways in the bay of Fire Station 44, and the lobby wall of Milton City Park and Preserve’s Community Center.

At Fire Station 42 the oak forms the wood paneling for the kitchen island.

Post oak wood is heavy, hard and strong and is often used for posts and railroad ties. The trees tend to be long-living and drought tolerant.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
