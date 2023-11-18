Milton property owners can pay taxes online, by mail, in-person

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Milton residents and business owners have until Dec. 19 to remit their annual property taxes. Property owners who did not receive their tax bills by Oct. 31 should visit city hall at 2006 Heritage Walk, call 678-242-2511 or visit the city’s tax payment portal at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/miltonga.

Fees can be paid online, by mail or in person at city hall.

Milton lowered the city’s 2023 millage rate to 4.389 mills. Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonTaxes.

Milton’s property tax webpage www.miltonga.gov/government/finance/property-taxes also contains useful information including a page showing the distribution of property tax dollars across Georgia jurisdictions. This webpage also provides information on six different types of tax exemptions for those that qualify including basic homestead, floating homestead, senior, full value, disability and veteran’s exemptions.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

City council hopes to make NW Atlanta road safer after woman’s death last year3h ago

Credit: TNS

Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump
2h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
4h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff brackets
The Latest

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Dedicated volunteers preserving Alpharetta’s rich history
1h ago
Roswell, Alpharetta, Milton police receive comfort box donations
5h ago
Keep North Fulton Beautiful needs your input
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
13h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top