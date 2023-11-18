Milton property owners can pay taxes online, by mail, in-person

Milton residents and business owners have until Dec. 19 to remit their annual property taxes. Property owners who did not receive their tax bills by Oct. 31 should visit city hall at 2006 Heritage Walk, call 678-242-2511 or visit the city’s tax payment portal at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/miltonga.

Fees can be paid online, by mail or in person at city hall.

Milton lowered the city’s 2023 millage rate to 4.389 mills. Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonTaxes.