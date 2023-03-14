Milton looking to streamline right of way acquisition process

At a recent Milton City Council work session, Public Works Director Sara Leaders presented a plan to create a more formal process for purchasing “right-of-way” land needed for transportation improvement projects. The objective would be to streamline the process, making it as transparent as possible.
Among the recommendations, the city looked to the guidelines used by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Among those standards, the city would not obtain an appraisal for properties estimated to cost less than $15,000 unless there was some complicating issue. Appraisals could always be requested by property owners and would be required before any condemnation, regardless of price.
Leaders recommended the city go with a “blanket right-of-way acquisition agreement” approach, with one lump sum ultimately considered by the city that includes both the fair market value, appraisal costs and room for negotiation. These changes will help the department obtain necessary signatures, accelerate the process and reduce time before the council.
State law requires formal appraisals for all acquisitions, regardless of value, unless the city has this kind of adopted policy.
