Milton looking to streamline right of way acquisition process

Among the recommendations, the city looked to the guidelines used by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Among those standards, the city would not obtain an appraisal for properties estimated to cost less than $15,000 unless there was some complicating issue. Appraisals could always be requested by property owners and would be required before any condemnation, regardless of price.

Leaders recommended the city go with a “blanket right-of-way acquisition agreement” approach, with one lump sum ultimately considered by the city that includes both the fair market value, appraisal costs and room for negotiation. These changes will help the department obtain necessary signatures, accelerate the process and reduce time before the council.