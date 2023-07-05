Milton launches free barn safety and evaluation program

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago
X

Staying ahead of hazardous conditions that might cause a fire is one way the Milton Fire-Rescue Department Is helping the community. Since the city is home to many stables and barns that can contain flammable materials, the department has launched a free barn safety and evaluation program for residents.

According to the city, “Inspectors will make site visits looking for significant issues and opportunities for improvement. They’ll also work with property owners to create a “pre-fire” plan through Community Connect – a free, secure, easy-to-use platform that lets people share crucial information with the Milton Fire-Rescue Department.”

Schedule an evaluation: 678-242-2546 or Fire.Marshal@miltonga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

BREAKING: Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license1h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
28m ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
4h ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs adopts $1B FY 2024 Budget
39m ago
Johns Creek adds rental rates for athletic courts
1h ago
Sandy Springs amends character area map
6h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
11h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
12h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top