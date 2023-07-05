Milton launches free barn safety and evaluation program

Staying ahead of hazardous conditions that might cause a fire is one way the Milton Fire-Rescue Department Is helping the community. Since the city is home to many stables and barns that can contain flammable materials, the department has launched a free barn safety and evaluation program for residents.

According to the city, “Inspectors will make site visits looking for significant issues and opportunities for improvement. They’ll also work with property owners to create a “pre-fire” plan through Community Connect – a free, secure, easy-to-use platform that lets people share crucial information with the Milton Fire-Rescue Department.”

Schedule an evaluation: 678-242-2546 or Fire.Marshal@miltonga.gov.