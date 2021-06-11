Milton approves two measures making way for former country club trails

The first is a $969,478 contract with Tri Scapes, Inc. for cart path removal and trail construction in the “passive” part of the city-owned property. The contractor will provide construction services for the removal of existing cart paths from easements and construction of a new gravel trail. This work will also include the construction of a wooden boardwalk, concrete driveways at 2 locations for access to the trail, placement of sod, and mulch. This includes all materials, labor, and equipment to complete this work.

The second council action allows for the disposition of the certain golf cart easements. Prior to the City’s acquisition of the Milton Country Club, the property was privately-owned and operated as a golf course that included a “golf cart easement” that traversed several privately-owned properties.