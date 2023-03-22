Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Newest Bert Show cast member is Abby Murphy
Milton approves contract for internet and cable at Fire Station 42

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

With the renovation of Fire Station 42 at 15240 Thompson Road in Milton, the city needs to purchase new networking hardware to replace the aging hardware and fiber connection to the city’s network that was removed prior to construction.

The City Council voted recently to purchase a dedicated fiber circuit from Comcast to provide that connectivity from Station 42 to Milton’s Public Safety Complex and city hall. The fiber circuit will allow for a high-speed connection for transmitting city data and voice over IP (phone) service traffic to the fire staff.

This system will also serve as the station’s connection to Alpharetta Dispatch for emergency alerting. This alert system requires a stable connection between Milton’s fire stations and the Alpharetta dispatch network. According to city documents, Milton anticipates “the Comcast fiber circuit will provide the needed bandwidth and stability needed to ensure connectivity to this critical facility is maintained at all times.”

Milton will pay Comcast $550 per month for the fiber circuit and $120 monthly for cable TV.

