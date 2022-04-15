Leadership Sandy Springs’ annual day of service to be held April 23

This year, a recycling event will be held in the City Springs parking lot at Mount Vernon Highway and Hildebrand Drive. The recycling company eWaste ePlanet will collect carloads of electronics including monitors, smartphones, digital cameras, speakers, wires and cables and more for a $20 fee. Paint and spray cans can also be dropped off for a $2-$5 fee.

Unwanted sports equipment can be brought to the site at no charge and will be donated to Sandy Springs Youth Sports.

Also, Sandy Springs Rotary will accept unwanted medical equipment at no charge which will be given to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children.

For detailed information visit the Leadership Sandy Springs website and also the registration page on eventbrite.com. Project locations where volunteers are still needed are listed by clicking the “register” button.