Leadership Sandy Springs’ annual day of service to be held April 23

Leadership Sandy Springs will host its 20th annual day of volunteer service with a recycling event, and by sprucing up parks and schools around town.

Leadership Sandy Springs will host its 20th annual day of volunteer service with a recycling event, and by sprucing up parks and schools around town.

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Leadership Sandy Springs will host its 20th annual day of volunteer service later this month with a recycling event and sprucing up parks and schools.

Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs has become a popular event, and registration slots for duties are filling up fast, the registration site shows. Projects at locations such as Lost Corner Preserve and Woodland Elementary School are already filled with volunteers.

The community-wide event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 23, a Leaderships Sandy Springs statement said.

Volunteers are still needed to spread mulch at Big Trees Forest Preserve; clear trails of trash and lay mulch at Morgan Falls Overlook Park; and to power-wash bleachers, clean picnic tables and more at Riverwood High School.

Leadership Sandy Springs provides tools and supplies but suggests volunteers bring work gloves.

This year, a recycling event will be held in the City Springs parking lot at Mount Vernon Highway and Hildebrand Drive. The recycling company eWaste ePlanet will collect carloads of electronics including monitors, smartphones, digital cameras, speakers, wires and cables and more for a $20 fee. Paint and spray cans can also be dropped off for a $2-$5 fee.

Unwanted sports equipment can be brought to the site at no charge and will be donated to Sandy Springs Youth Sports.

Also, Sandy Springs Rotary will accept unwanted medical equipment at no charge which will be given to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children.

For detailed information visit the Leadership Sandy Springs website and also the registration page on eventbrite.com. Project locations where volunteers are still needed are listed by clicking the “register” button.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

