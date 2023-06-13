BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Trump arrives at Miami courthouse to surrender in criminal probe
Juneteenth celebrations in north Fulton feature cultural performances, food and speakers

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Juneteenth celebrations will be be held throughout north Fulton County this year.

Sandy Springs and the Juneteenth Federation are partnering to host the second annual event on the City Springs Campus on Sunday afternoon.

The free event, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the U.S., takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1 Galambos Way. It will also celebrate Black fathers, culture and community, organizers said.

Festivities include dance performances by Djoli Kelen, a father and daughter dance, live music and more.

“Black men fought courageously during the Civil War to earn many of the freedoms that we hold today,” a Juneteenth Federation statement said.

The statement added that following the Reconstruction era, Black men and women created thriving communities across the U.S., including Atlanta’s Auburn Avenue, which was once a thriving Black business corridor.

For more information on Sunday’s event, visit sandyspringsga.gov/events/juneteenth-celebration.

More Juneteenth celebrations

In Alpharetta, the Phi Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will celebrate the holiday with live music and guest speaker Penny Brown Reynolds, the deputy assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The event will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton Street, Alpharetta. Visit Eventbrite.com for ticket information.

In Roswell, Eagles Nest Church will present “Juneteenth: A celebration of Black Culture and Fatherhood” with live music, food and arts and crafts vendors. The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Beacon at East Roswell, 2342 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. Visit eaglesnestchurch.org/juneteenth for more information.

Johns Creek will celebrate Juneteenth with live music, food truck vendors and book authors at Newtown Park. The monologue “I AM Harriet” will be performed by Kennedi Washington. The classic song “Endangered Species” will be performed by Daya Newton. Three performers will also present Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise.” The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. For a complete schedule of performances visit johnscreekga.gov.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

