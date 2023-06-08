Johns Creek to light up the night at Newtown Park lacrosse field

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $185,000 contract with Musco Sports Lighting for the installation of lighting at the Newtown Park Lacrosse Field, 3150 Old Alabama Road.

Lighting the lacrosse field was identified as a needed capital improvement when the city adopted the recreation and parks master plan earlier this year.

The city expects this permanent installation of lighting to make use of the latest technology to minimize light spillage from the field and guarantee uniformity of lighting levels, all to make the area safe for play.

The city is moving ahead on this project early since there is a long lead time for galvanized steel light poles. By approving the purchase now, the fields should be well-lit by the fall when daylight saving time ends.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be scheduled once the delivery window has been confirmed. Weather permitting, once all the materials are received, construction and installation are expected to take approximately 45 days.