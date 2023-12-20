BreakingNews
Johns Creek to complete Old Alabama Road Trail

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Drivers hoping construction might end soon on Old Alabama Road have something to look forward to this month. Assuming weather cooperates, Johns Creek anticipates the trail along this busy roadway from Autrey Mill Road to Spruill Road will be complete by the end of December.

The project also includes the addition of a four-foot bike lane along the roadway and a right-turn lane for motorists turning from Spruill Road onto Old Alabama Road.

This trail project is adding to the more than 96 miles of sidewalks and trails in the city and serves as an important community connection, filling in a sidewalk gap along the Old Alabama Road corridor.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
