Johns Creek tables decision on significant commercial node plan

Following a recent public hearing, the Johns Creek City Council voted to postpone a decision on the revitalization strategy proposed for the area surrounding the Medlock Bridge Road and State Bridge Road intersection. In April, the city embarked on a journey, with multiple opportunities for public engagement, to plan for redevelopment of the area as a mixed-use commercial marketplace.

The plan, presented at the Nov. 28 city council meeting envisioned new housing options, multi-use trail and sidewalk connectivity, open spaces and streetscaping.

Segments of the plan include specific recommendations for Medlock Corners, State Bridge Corners, Regal Medlock Crossing, Historic Warsaw and the State Bridge and Medlock Bridge Intersection area. For instance, the Regal Medlock Crossing node would see improved sidewalk connectivity and pocket parks along with housing above new retail opportunities.