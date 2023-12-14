BreakingNews
Johns Creek tables decision on significant commercial node plan

The Medlock Bridge Road and State Bridge Road Revitalization Plan shows new pocket parks and connectivity for the Medlock Corners area where Publix is located. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Johns Creek City Council voted to postpone a decision on the revitalization strategy proposed for the area surrounding the Medlock Bridge Road and State Bridge Road intersection. In April, the city embarked on a journey, with multiple opportunities for public engagement, to plan for redevelopment of the area as a mixed-use commercial marketplace.

The plan, presented at the Nov. 28 city council meeting envisioned new housing options, multi-use trail and sidewalk connectivity, open spaces and streetscaping.

Segments of the plan include specific recommendations for Medlock Corners, State Bridge Corners, Regal Medlock Crossing, Historic Warsaw and the State Bridge and Medlock Bridge Intersection area. For instance, the Regal Medlock Crossing node would see improved sidewalk connectivity and pocket parks along with housing above new retail opportunities.

The city council will revisit tentative approval of the plan in February.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
