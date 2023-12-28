Johns Creek reluctantly approves agreement with Fulton for animal services

Since incorporation, Johns Creek has contracted with Fulton County for animal control. A 5-year agreement was approved in 2018 and expired on Dec. 31, 2022. The city then agreed to a one-year extension while Fulton collected data and updated costs based on their new shelter and field operations.

The city has been paying roughly $69,000 per year for the past 6 years, but the new agreement bumps Johns Creek’s pro-rata share based on 1.43% of all service calls to $173,151 a year.

Fulton’s 2024 shelter and field operations services shared costs are estimated to total $12.1 million.