Johns Creek reluctantly approves agreement with Fulton for animal services

Since incorporation, Johns Creek has contracted with Fulton County for animal control. A 5-year agreement was approved in 2018 and expired on Dec. 31, 2022. The city then agreed to a one-year extension while Fulton collected data and updated costs based on their new shelter and field operations.
The city has been paying roughly $69,000 per year for the past 6 years, but the new agreement bumps Johns Creek’s pro-rata share based on 1.43% of all service calls to $173,151 a year.
Fulton’s 2024 shelter and field operations services shared costs are estimated to total $12.1 million.
Prior to the city council’s unenthusiastic approval of another one-year extension, Mayor John Bradbury noted, “We’re paying more; we’re not getting good service; we’re not getting good information and I appreciate the willingness and desire of all members of our council to explore doing something different and better in the future.”
Fulton’s animal control services handle dog bites, animal attacks, injured animals, public safety emergency calls related to animals, quarantine violations, cruelty to animals, animals in custody, loose animals and animal welfare checks. Johns Creek averages 248 animal control service calls a year.
