Johns Creek releases Green Guide

Johns Creek is currently mapping out a plan to achieve the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities certification, which is one of the city council’s strategic priorities in 2023.

As part of the certification process, the city has created a Green Guide highlighting Johns Creek environmental programs, events and information for the community.

The guide includes what the city is doing or plans to do, regarding recycling, waste reduction, land use, greenspace and trees, energy efficiency, water, green building and development. The guide also includes information about a partnership with Autrey Mill Nature Preserve for education programs supporting sustainability.

Check out the city’s Green Guide at: https://bit.ly/3OO1R9D.