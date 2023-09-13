Johns Creek releases Green Guide

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago
X

Johns Creek is currently mapping out a plan to achieve the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities certification, which is one of the city council’s strategic priorities in 2023.

As part of the certification process, the city has created a Green Guide highlighting Johns Creek environmental programs, events and information for the community.

The guide includes what the city is doing or plans to do, regarding recycling, waste reduction, land use, greenspace and trees, energy efficiency, water, green building and development. The guide also includes information about a partnership with Autrey Mill Nature Preserve for education programs supporting sustainability.

Check out the city’s Green Guide at: https://bit.ly/3OO1R9D.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

BREAKING
Judge rejects request from former Trump aide to stay proceedings1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome and AJC to block PFAS settlement terms release
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Visit Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs approves appointments to hospitality board
49m ago
Milton seeks public input on transportation plan
Master Gardeners accepting applications for extension volunteer training
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top