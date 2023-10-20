Johns Creek needs volunteers for city boards

Volunteers can nominate themselves for these positions. Board members must reside within city limits. The city is seeking residents to serve on the planning commission, board of zoning appeals, arts, culture and entertainment committee and the recreation and parks advisory committee. Board/committee members can miss no more than two meetings.

Deadline to apply is Jan. 1. Details: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekVolunteers. Questions: 678-512-3212.