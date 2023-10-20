Johns Creek needs volunteers for city boards

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Johns Creek is seeking residents with time, various abilities and desire interested in serving on city boards, commissions and committees.

Volunteers can nominate themselves for these positions. Board members must reside within city limits. The city is seeking residents to serve on the planning commission, board of zoning appeals, arts, culture and entertainment committee and the recreation and parks advisory committee. Board/committee members can miss no more than two meetings.

Deadline to apply is Jan. 1. Details: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekVolunteers. Questions: 678-512-3212.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden asks Congress for billions in aid for Israel and Ukraine7h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor
6h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Muslim parents: Cobb schools’ message on Israel-Hamas war fueled fear
9h ago

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
12h ago

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
12h ago

FULTON TRUMP CASE
For Kenneth Chesebro, political turnabout ends in criminal charges
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Leadership Perimeter

Brand expert to speak at Leadership Perimeter event
16h ago
CVS Health continues commitment to period equity
21h ago
Community Assistance Center to hold Paris-themed fundraiser
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
19h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top