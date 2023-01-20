Johns Creek Municipal Court launches class for ticketed teens

An online class through Johns Creek Municipal Court called Driver Risk Intervention and Vehicle Education is designed to teach young drivers road hazard detection, safe driving techniques and “the serious consequences of their driving behavior,” a city statement said.

The free class, known as DRIVE, is part of probation requirements for the court’s pre-trial diversion program for drivers ages 17-20 and must be completed within 30 days of being assigned. The class is assigned after the ticketed driver meets with the city solicitor and judge on their court date, Johns Creek spokesman Bob Mullen said. Previously, young drivers were assigned the Alive at 25 class by the National Safety Council which is a $50 fee.