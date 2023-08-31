Johns Creek establishes rental fees for city hall meeting rooms

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago
Johns Creek has updated its policy for use of city facilities after a review of neighboring cities and their fee structures.

Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Suwanee and Lilburn allow facility rentals. Milton, Duluth and Roswell do not rent space in city facilities for community use.

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a new policy and fee structure that increases the deposit to rent city hall meeting rooms from $100 to $250 and increases the minimum applicant age to 25.

The policy also states rental of city hall spaces must support Johns Creek’s civic purpose, support public dialogue and/or support community programs. Discrimination of any kind is prohibited and meetings cannot promote any political or religious group. Users of city facilities may not charge for the function or activity and cannot be a for-profit organization.

Facility spaces can be rented in 2 to 4 hour blocks. An onsite security fee may be required depending on the number of people attending.

