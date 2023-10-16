Johns Creek city manager to retire

Densmore’s last day will be Nov. 30.

Densmore became city manager in 2020 after serving in the position under an interim title for several months. Prior to leading the city’s administration, he served as Johns Creek’s first police chief for 11 years.

“From helping to create the city of Johns Creek’s first police department … to successfully seeing the city through unprecedented challenges as city manager, Ed Densmore has served our city well and has had a very distinguished career,” Mayor John Bradberry said in a statement.

Densmore led plans for land acquisition and construction of 200-acre Cauley Creek Park which opened last summer. He also worked on Johns Creek’s Town Center master plan and helped launch the city’s stormwater utility fund to address runoff issues.

An interim city manager will be appointed by Bradberry and City Council.