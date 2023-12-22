Johns Creek approves one-time waiver on stormwater late charges

Johns Creek has approved a one-time 2023 Stormwater Utility Amnesty Program to help residents and businesses avoid any penalties and interest imposed on late 2023 stormwater utility fee payments. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Combined ShapeCaption
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently voted unanimously to approve a one-time 2023 Stormwater Utility Amnesty Program to help residents and businesses avoid any penalties and interest imposed on late 2023 stormwater utility bills.

The amnesty program places payers into three distinct groups.

Residents and businesses who paid from Sept. 1 to Nov. 28 will receive a credit against their 2024 stormwater utility fee for all stormwater utility late charges between Sept. 1 and Nov. 28. Residents and businesses who pay all 2023 stormwater utility fees in full between Nov. 29 to Dec. 31 will have all late fees on their 2023 stormwater bills waived. Residents and businesses with any outstanding 2023 stormwater utility fee balance, or those choosing to pay on Jan. 1 or later, will not receive any credit for late fees which have been imposed or will be imposed.

According to city documents, if every citizen takes advantage of the one-time credit, the city “estimates a decrease in collections of approximately $120,000.”

Details: https://bit.ly/40WKyZL.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
