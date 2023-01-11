ajc logo
Johns Creek adopts updated hazard mitigation plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved an updated Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the plan and awarded a grant to the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, the coordinating agency for mitigation planning across the county.

The updated plan included a comprehensive review of the previous plan and a gap analysis to evaluate each plan section. The plan provides an opportunity for mitigation grant assistance for natural hazards (including drought, earthquake, extreme heat, flooding, hurricanes, severe weather, tornados, wildfires, and wind).

Without a current hazard mitigation plan the city would not be eligible to apply for financial assistance through FEMA should a natural disaster occur.

