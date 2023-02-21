X
Johns Creek accepting applications for community garden

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

The Johns Creek Garden Association is accepting applications for the Newtown Community Garden now through March 15.

The community garden is open to any Johns Creek resident. The garden features 52 4-foot by 8-foot garden plots and four raised beds for those who have trouble gardening at ground level. Individuals or groups can sign up for one or more beds.

Garden plot applications include a $10 Johns Creek Garden Association membership fee and $60 application fee: $25 for residents over the age of 65. All garden spaces are assigned by a random drawing of all applicants. Membership and application fees will be refunded to individuals not selected for a plot.

Details and application: http://bit.ly/3Ii10fv

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
