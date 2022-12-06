Job fair for military veterans, spouses offering hundreds of potential positions

More than 400 veterans are registered to attend a job fair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.
Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are partnering to host the Atlanta Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Registration and admission is free.
More than 50 national and local employers will be on hand with hundreds of openings. Representatives from companies such as Amazon, Tesla, Northrup Grumman and the U.S. Department of Transportation are planning to attend.
Recruiters from Milton and Atlanta police departments will also be stationed at the fair.
“We have plenty of employers that do offer onsite interviews,” RecruitMilitary Coordinator Gabby Pettigrew said. “We’ve even had people receive onsite offers after the interview. These employers are very eager to hire within the military community.”
The job fair is organized for U.S veterans, military spouses, transitioning military from active duty and members of the National Guard and military reserves.
RecruitMilitary holds one to three job fairs per week nationwide, Pettigrew said. At least three have taken place in Atlanta this year, she added. A September event at Mercedes-Benz stadium drew hundreds of attendees.
This week’s event will be held in the 100 Yard Club on the third floor of the stadium.
For more information and to register, visit success.recruitmilitary.com.
