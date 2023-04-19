GDOT releases survey results on replacing three bridges in Milton

The Georgia Department of Transportation has released comments and plans to replace three bridges in Milton.
• Birmingham Road between Henderson and Hopewell roads. This $3.7M project will replace the bridge and require detours for approximately 9-12 months. Details: https://birmingham-rd-bridge-replacement-0016581-gdot.hub.....
• Freemanville Road just north of Creek Road across Cooper Sandy Creek. This $3.2M project will bring the bridge up to safety standards and includes a wider shoulder along one lane. Details: https://freemanville-rd-bridge-replacement-0016582-gdot.h...
• Hopewell Road south of Birmingham Road/Fossil Trace and north of Kings County Court. This $4.4M project to increase load capacity could be implemented using Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques to reduce road closure and detours to 90 days or less. Details: https://hopewell-rd-bridge-replacement-0016580-gdot.hub.a...
