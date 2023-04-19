X

GDOT releases survey results on replacing three bridges in Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation has released comments and plans to replace three bridges in Milton.

• Birmingham Road between Henderson and Hopewell roads. This $3.7M project will replace the bridge and require detours for approximately 9-12 months. Details: https://birmingham-rd-bridge-replacement-0016581-gdot.hub.....

• Freemanville Road just north of Creek Road across Cooper Sandy Creek. This $3.2M project will bring the bridge up to safety standards and includes a wider shoulder along one lane. Details: https://freemanville-rd-bridge-replacement-0016582-gdot.h...

• Hopewell Road south of Birmingham Road/Fossil Trace and north of Kings County Court. This $4.4M project to increase load capacity could be implemented using Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques to reduce road closure and detours to 90 days or less. Details: https://hopewell-rd-bridge-replacement-0016580-gdot.hub.a...

