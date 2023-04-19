GDOT releases survey results on replacing three bridges in Milton

• Birmingham Road between Henderson and Hopewell roads. This $3.7M project will replace the bridge and require detours for approximately 9-12 months. Details: https://birmingham-rd-bridge-replacement-0016581-gdot.hub.....

• Freemanville Road just north of Creek Road across Cooper Sandy Creek. This $3.2M project will bring the bridge up to safety standards and includes a wider shoulder along one lane. Details: https://freemanville-rd-bridge-replacement-0016582-gdot.h...