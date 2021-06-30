Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
District M, 6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 85/B
Okiboru, 6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 96/A
Philly G. Steaks, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. 100/A
Tijuana Joe’s Cantina, 7870 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 97/A
West End Soul Kitchen, 842 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 98/A
In Other News
1
Alpharetta’s Town Green reopens, new turf complete
2
Milton residents have 30-day comment period for comprehensive plan
3
Multiple bear sightings in Sandy Springs are believed to be a single...
4
Milton recognizes two students for bringing glass recycling back to...
5
Alpharetta approves Fiscal Year 2022 budget, millage rate