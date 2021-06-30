ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fulton County

District M, 6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 85/B

Okiboru, 6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 96/A

Philly G. Steaks, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. 100/A

Tijuana Joe’s Cantina, 7870 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 97/A

West End Soul Kitchen, 842 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 98/A

