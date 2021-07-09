ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Fulton County

Benihana, 2143 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 93/A

El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 70/C

Immeasurable Soul Food & Bar, 1010 Mansell Road, Roswell. 82/B

Poke City, 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 98/A

Sunny Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3879 Washington Road, East Point. 87/B

