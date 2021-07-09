Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
Benihana, 2143 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 93/A
El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 70/C
Immeasurable Soul Food & Bar, 1010 Mansell Road, Roswell. 82/B
Poke City, 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 98/A
Sunny Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3879 Washington Road, East Point. 87/B
