Fulton County
Allora, 361 17th St., Atlanta. 93/A
Buckhead Pizza III, 3324 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 70/C
Hippie Hibachi, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. 93/A
JP Sushi, 1530 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. 100/A
Madhouse Sports Bar & Grill, 5280 Old National Highway, College Park. 89/B
In Other News
1
Pedestrian bridge on State Bridge Road in Johns Creek now open
2
Milton adding natural gas generator to city hall
3
Alpharetta adds nearly 25-acre mixed-use development to growing North...
4
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
5
Sandy Springs approves contract for bridge maintenance, repair services