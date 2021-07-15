ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fulton County

Buffalo Wing Café, 2636 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta. 90/A

Charlie Pero’s Pizza, 3521 Northside Parkway, Atlanta. 86/B

Everythang Nola, 1699 Sylvan Road, Atlanta. 96/A

LongHorn Steakhouse, 6390 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 100/A

Yummy Top Chinese Restaurant, 8466 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 93/A

