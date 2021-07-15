Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
Buffalo Wing Café, 2636 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta. 90/A
Charlie Pero’s Pizza, 3521 Northside Parkway, Atlanta. 86/B
Everythang Nola, 1699 Sylvan Road, Atlanta. 96/A
LongHorn Steakhouse, 6390 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 100/A
Yummy Top Chinese Restaurant, 8466 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 93/A
