Fulton County offers seniors two home repair programs

The Minor Home Repair Program provides home repair services to help keep seniors in their homes. There is a waiting list for this service. It may take up to 30-45 days before the contractor makes an appointment. The repairs focus on health and safety issues including accessibility modifications, structural issues, removal of safety hazards and more.

To qualify, seniors must be at least 55 years old, own their own home, have proof of homeowners insurance and live in Fulton County. There is no cost for this service.