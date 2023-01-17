ajc logo
Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Case led to rarely used ruling by trial judge, sternly worded opinion by state high court

A man whose murder conviction was thrown out by the judge overseeing his first trial was recently acquitted of all charges at his retrial.

On Friday, a Fulton County jury found Dexter Beard not guilty of all charges, including murder and aggravated assault, after about three hours of deliberations, said Jessica Seares, who represented Beard on appeal and assisted public defenders who represented him at trial last week.

“I’m proud to have been part of this multi-year effort for justice for Mr. Beard,” Seares said. “I’m thrilled that the jury agreed with the defense that the state was far from meeting its burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In December 2015, Dexter Beard was convicted of the murder of Selemon Belai and the aggravated assault of three others. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

But Senior Superior Court Judge Doris Downs, who presided over Beard’s trial, later granted him a new trial. She did so under authority given to trial judges by Georgia law, but which is rarely used — exercising her discretion as the so-called 13th juror. In her ruling, Downs said the case was “filled with conflicting evidence and credibility concerns as to almost every eye witness and the chief investigating officer.”

The Fulton DA’s office appealed Downs’ decision and the Georgia Supreme Court responded with a pointed opinion. It not only upheld Downs’ ruling, it told the then-District Attorney Paul Howard and his office to stop wasting the court’s time.

In a concurring opinion, then-Justice David Nahmias said prosecutors should “think hard about whether the appeal will amount to anything other than an unnecessary delay in the new trial and a waste of limited resources of the state, the publicly funded lawyers who represent most of the defendants in these cases and this court.”

Credit: GPB

Credit: GPB

When asked for comment, DA’s office spokesman Jeff DiSantis said, “We respect the jury’s verdict.”

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

