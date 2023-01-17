Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial

On Friday, a Fulton County jury found Dexter Beard not guilty of all charges, including murder and aggravated assault, after about three hours of deliberations, said Jessica Seares, who represented Beard on appeal and assisted public defenders who represented him at trial last week.

“I’m proud to have been part of this multi-year effort for justice for Mr. Beard,” Seares said. “I’m thrilled that the jury agreed with the defense that the state was far from meeting its burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”