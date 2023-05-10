X

Fresh carpet part of improvements at Milton library

Credit: ---

Credit: ---

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton Library, part of the Fulton County Library System, at 855 Mayfield Road, is reopening after facility maintenance. The library experienced water damage during freezing temperatures at the end of December and closed for repairs Wednesday, April 19.

All holds processed during the closure were automatically re-routed to the Roswell Library, unless otherwise indicated by the patron. Due dates have been extended until May 19 and will not incur fines.

Friends of the Milton Library will hold their next book sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in the library barn at 845 Mayfield Road. Paperbacks are two for $1, adult hardbacks $2 and youth books $1.

Proceeds help support Milton Library programs including live theatre, games, crafts and art.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
