Fresh carpet part of improvements at Milton library

All holds processed during the closure were automatically re-routed to the Roswell Library, unless otherwise indicated by the patron. Due dates have been extended until May 19 and will not incur fines.

Friends of the Milton Library will hold their next book sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in the library barn at 845 Mayfield Road. Paperbacks are two for $1, adult hardbacks $2 and youth books $1.