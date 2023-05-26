X

Former Alpharetta police officer indicted in K-9 attack during arrest

Credit: Courtesy Stewart Miller Simmons

Credit: Courtesy Stewart Miller Simmons

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Charges against victim Travis Moya were dropped

A former Alpharetta Police officer will be prosecuted on criminal charges for the 2021 K-9 attack that injured a man outside his home.

Michael Esposito was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and violation of oath of office.

Esposito was the handler of a police K-9 that attacked Travis Moya as he was being arrested outside his home in July 2021. A police review of the incident cleared Esposito and the responding officers of any wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Alpharetta was considering helping the former officer with legal costs. City officials on Wednesday declined comment on the pending legal matter.

The District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Moya, which included three felony obstruction charges as well as misdemeanor obstruction resulting from the arrest. Moya and his wife, Kami, say the incident has taken a physical, mental and emotional toll on their lives.

A body camera worn by Esposito shows 11 minutes of video from his arrival outside the Moya home, and events that unfolded after more officers arrived. Video includes Moya pinned face-down to the ground by officers and the K-9 mauling his shoulder.

Police were sent to the home after Moya’s stepson told a 911 dispatcher his stepfather was outside behaving in a manner he thought could escalate. Kami Moya can be heard in the background asking for an ambulance and not the police.

During a Wednesday phone call through Stewart Miller Simmons law firm, Moya said he has numbness and an ongoing infection in his arm from the K-9 attack, and spasms in his hand.

And the trauma of the day of his arrest remains, he said.

“Every day when I pull up in the yard it’s the same location where this occurred,” Moya said. “And of course, just a simple task of driving around, you see police. I’m double checking and triple checking, looking around.”

For months after the incident, the 38-year-old was unable to maintain employment and pass company background checks until the arrest charges were dropped, Kami Moya said.

He now works for the U.S. Postal Service.

“Even though it was two years ago, it still feels like today,” Kami said. “We’re still healing ... We’re still picking up the pieces ... It’s been very, very tough on our family mentally, physically, financially.”

Moya’s attorney filed a civil action last year against Esposito, the city of Alpharetta, Police Chief John Robison, Lt. R.A. Splawn and Esposito’s fellow police officers who responded to the 911 call at Moya’s residence. The other officers are J.J. Frudden and Christopher Benfield.

Attorney Chris Stewart said Alpharetta has not tried to resolve the lawsuit and he expects years of litigation.

“You can support law enforcement like all of us in this room do and you can hold the ones who hurt people accountable,” Stewart said of Alpharetta.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school2h ago

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge
1h ago

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
2h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY: For 35 years, all Memorial Days have been memorable
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Town Center Sandy Springs

Town Square Sandy Springs to host Alzheimer’s awareness luncheon
1h ago
Alpharetta signs conflict waiver for Tech Alpharetta funding
14h ago
Court dismisses Milton Councilman’s lawsuit against neighbor
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Linda Stahl

Bill Torpy: Why Memorial Day is also a happy anniversary
2h ago
5/26 Mike Luckovich: Tina Turner
17h ago
A timeline of the Justin Ross Harris case
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top