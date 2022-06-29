Charges dropped against Alpharetta man attacked by police dog

Moya is heard screaming, “Get this dog off of me please.”

Moya’s attorney Chris Stewart said the law firm plans to file a civil lawsuit against the Alpharetta police department.

Stewart has said Moya was experiencing a mental health crisis when his stepson called 911 last July. The attorney says police used excessive force resulting in a concussion and multiple dog bite wounds.

Roth said in the court filing that the decision to not prosecute was shared with the officers involved in Moya’s arrest.

When the Alpharetta Police Department was asked to comment on this story, the city emailed the following: “The city of Alpharetta has considerable respect for the District Attorney’s Office and as a matter of practice, does not comment on the decisions of that agency.”

Last summer, Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison said in a statement that there was an internal review of the officers’ interaction with Moya and it was determined that there was no violation of departmental police or federal or state law regarding necessary use of force standards.

On Wednesday, Stewart said he believes police video shows Moya didn’t deserve to be charged and the past year has turned his client’s life “upside down.”

“You’re charged with something and it’s public on TV and it’s not fair,” Stewart said, adding that the upcoming lawsuit is intended to seek justice. “This could’ve sent that man to jail for nothing. He didn’t deserve it.”

11-minute video of Alpharetta police K-9 officer’s bodycam and interaction with Travis Moya