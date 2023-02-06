Former Alpharetta officer to face potential charges in 2021 K-9 attack

Esposito did not respond to requests for comments for this story.

Esposito is no longer employed by the city or in law enforcement but contacted Alpharetta seeking help with his legal problems, Lagerbloom said. Esposito left his position in 2021, according to a Go Fund Me fundraising campaign set-up to help with the legal fees.

Credit: Courtesy Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys

Alpharetta is also planning to assist Esposito.

During the January meeting, City Council approved a resolution that would allow the city to provide legal assistance to a current or former employee. In addition to the grand jury probe, Esposito is named in a civil suit.

He could potentially receive $10,000 for legal costs from Alpharetta in each case during a calendar year, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said on Thursday.

Travis Moya’s attorney filed a civil action last July against Esposito, the city of Alpharetta, Police Chief John Robison, Lt. R.A. Splawn and Esposito’s fellow police officers who responded to the 911 call at Moya’s residence. The other officers are J.J. Frudden and Christopher Benfield.

The civil complaint by Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys alleges Moya’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights were violated.

Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison supported the officers’ actions after an internal review of the Moya incident in August 2021.

“... There was no violation of departmental policy, or federal or state law regarding necessary use of force standards by peace officers,” Robison said in a statement at the time.

A body camera worn by Esposito shows 11 minutes of video from his arrival outside the Moya home, and events that unfolded after more officers arrived. Video includes Moya pinned face-down to the ground by officers and the K-9 named Ares mauling his shoulder.

The civil complaint states, “As reflected on Esposito’s body camera video footage ... when the officers arrived, Plaintiff was lawfully standing at the front of his driveway with his wife ... was not committing a crime, was not acting in a violent or tumultuous manner, and posed no threat of harm to himself, his wife, or any other person.”

The complaint also notes K-9 Ares’ training exercises in early 2021 and alleges that the dog exhibited “uncontrolled aggression,” “ignored handler commands” and bit Esposito.