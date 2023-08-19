Drake House to host 19th annual ice cream social fundraiser

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Drake House will host the 19th Annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd. This family fun event features more than 100 flavors of homemade ice cream, all lovingly churned by community volunteer “crankers.”

Attendees will be allowed to sample more than 100 flavors of homemade ice cream. Corporate, civic, faith and family teams make homemade ice cream and compete for top awards by local judges. Categories include best vanilla, best chocolate, best fruit, and best other flavor.

Event also includes children’s activities and a chance to compete in the ice cream eating and stacking contests.

Sponsorship opportunities available, and the event is always looking for more crankers.

Tickets: www.tinyurl.com/DrakeHouseIceCream.

The Drake House provides transitional housing for single mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in North Fulton.

