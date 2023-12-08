Drake House to benefit from Giving Machine

Most people making donations this time of year hope they are providing much-needed items. An innovative vending machine sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lets individuals directly purchase and donate essential goods and services to nonprofits.

The Drake House is one of three Atlanta charities selected for this year’s Giving Machine located at The Interlock on Beeline Boulevard, 1115 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. Donations can be made through Dec. 12.

The Roswell-based charity has chosen gift items including laundry detergent ($15), gas cards ($50), a day of child care ($75) and car repair ($100).