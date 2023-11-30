Dazzling seasonal light show moves to Alpharetta

The walking area is also filled with unique illumination spots that are designed specifically for photo opportunities.

The event group, known as a beer and wine festival company, originally created the light experience during the pandemic in 2020 as a Hail Mary for the business. Like many organizations impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns, the group desperately needed a way to stay afloat until the public was ready to return to crowded events.

The show delighted hundreds in 2020 and 2021 at the Atlantic Station event space. When Cirque du Soleil returned to Atlantic Station, FPP moved the event to the Lakewood Amphitheater parking lot. This will be the first time the venture is available in Alpharetta.

Taking more than two and a half weeks to install, the number of glittering lights and magic continues to grow each year.

“We’re excited to be in Alpharetta this year,” she said. “A lot of families will enjoy our millions of lights. We’ve got elves and snowmen, reindeer and Santa Claus, a lot of arches, so there are lots of bulbs out there. Plus, there’s a lot of cool new pieces this year. We have a giant snowman that you can walk through, and a cool, huge piece called Old Man Winter with falling snowflakes.”

Walking nights are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, with themes each night. Driving nights are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (with a short walking experience included.)

Tuesdays are bring your dog night (or come to enjoy the pups if you don’t have your own). Thursdays the Atlanta Carolers will entertain visitors and on Sundays saxophonist Rich Gunderlock will perform holiday classics.

“Santa will be there on various nights depending on his schedule,” added Weaver. “We have that calendar on our website.”

Pricing ranges from $29 to $49 per vehicle depending on which night you attend. Tickets are less in advance. Season passes are also available for $125 per vehicle. Ameris Bank will be running concessions so children and adults can enjoy hot chocolate and Smores each night.

“We just love the festive holiday season and this is more affordable than other light shows in the area,” she stated. “We wanted to make it something that everybody can come and enjoy. A lot of light shows are $39 per person and we’re charging that for the whole family.”

Plan now to celebrate the season at www.lightsoveralpharetta.com.