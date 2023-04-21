College Park says discrimination allegations are untrue

“The City of College Park maintains that any allegations of mistreatment of former city employees are unfounded and are certainly not in line with our internal culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” the statement says. “Out of respect to those involved, and because this matter has matured to active litigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The lawsuit against the city says that McCrary, a 20-year veteran of the police department and former interim police chief, was not seriously considered for the permanent position. It adds that McCrary was offered the opportunity to be named chief under the condition that she be a public figurehead with a male deputy making decisions.