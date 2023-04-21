X

College Park says discrimination allegations are untrue

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

College Park says allegations of sexual discrimination and the bullying of female employees in the city’s administration are unfounded.

The city is facing a joint federal discrimination lawsuit by Deputy Police Chief Sharis McCrary and former City Manager Darnetta Tyus. Their attorneys filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday.

On Friday, College Park issued an official comment through public relations firm Hemsworth Communications.

“The City of College Park maintains that any allegations of mistreatment of former city employees are unfounded and are certainly not in line with our internal culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” the statement says. “Out of respect to those involved, and because this matter has matured to active litigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The lawsuit against the city says that McCrary, a 20-year veteran of the police department and former interim police chief, was not seriously considered for the permanent position. It adds that McCrary was offered the opportunity to be named chief under the condition that she be a public figurehead with a male deputy making decisions.

The lawsuit states that Tyus was fired after considering McCrary for the permanent police chief position and was treated aggressively by male city council members “inserting themselves into daily municipal operations.”

Artur Davis, one of the lawyers for McCrary and Tyus, has said two other former employees also plan to sue the city in a follow-up to complaints filed last year with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

