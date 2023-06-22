BreakingNews
Charity offers free childcare for parents attending classes

Credit: North Fulton Community Charities

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

North Fulton Community Charities offers free childcare for parents attending GED tutoring and English as a Second Language classes. This service allows NFCC to help more adults increase their skills to improve their future.

NFCC’s free ESL classes teach men and women the language skills needed to get ahead in their careers, understand instructions from their doctors and pharmacists and communicate better with their children’s teachers, landlords and others in their community.

Free GED tutoring and test prep help adults 18 and older prepare to earn a high school equivalency diploma.

NFCC currently needs additional items for the childcare room to help keep young visitors entertained while their parents learn. Donations needed include fruit snacks, small plastic cups, activity kits, science kits, stickers and boy-themed toys for ages 7-10.

Donations can be dropped off at the front desk of the Barbara Duffy Center, 11275 Elkins Road.

