Beer and Wine Craft in Sandy Springs changes ownership

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Winemaker Joe Keenan has owned and operated Beer Wine and Craft since 2012 to provide knowledge, tools and ingredients for customers interested in beer and winemaking. The shop also includes Sandy Springs Boutique Winery and Tasting Room.

In June, Keenan transferred ownership to Shanie Mattox and, in what had to be somewhat of a formality, the Sandy Springs City Council recently approved the transfer for the alcoholic beverage license for the manufacturer of wine at 203 Hilderbrand Drive.

Keenan remains in charge of winemaking at the shop, selling signature wines by the bottle, offers wine tastings, customized company team-building events and beer and winemaking classes.

The shop is well-stocked now in support of the Home Brewers Association’s annual Learn to Home Brew Day planned for Saturday, Nov. 4.

