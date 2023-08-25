Atlanta nonprofit helps to send 135 children in Ukraine to summer camp

The metro Atlanta humanitarian organization, HelpingUkraine.us, is helping to fund summer camp for 135 children living in the war-torn country.

Helping Ukraine was started by former state representative Emory Morsberger last summer and has delivered millions of dollars in medical supplies to Ukraine as well as blankets, stoves and other items.

This month, the organization shipped three ambulances to the war-torn country, a statement from the nonprofit said.

Ukrainian children are attending a two-week summer camp in the western part of the country and away from the frontlines of the war with Russia, said Olga Gorman, who moved to metro Atlanta from Kyiv in 2021 and is a part of Helping Ukraine’s efforts.

Helping Ukraine provided $30,000 in donations toward expenses for the summer camp which was organized with Ukrainian volunteers, said Amanda Brown Olmstead, of A. Brown Olmstead public relations firm.

The summer camp kids are hiking, swimming and taking part in other activities in the Carpathian Mountains, Gorman said. Psychologists are among the camp counselors to help treat some of the trauma that the children are coping with, she added.

“Some of these kids don’t have parents. They lost them in the war,” She said.

Morsberger and other Atlanta volunteers have made multiple trips to Ukraine delivering medical supplies and essential items.

HelpingUrkaine.US has delivered more than $4 million worth of donated medical supplies provided by ProgenaCare, PhaseOne Health and Datt MediProducts to the country, according to the organization.

This summer, the co-founder of ProgenaCare, John Daniel, facilitated a donation of three ambulances to Helping Ukraine from Pafford Emergency Medical Services in Mississippi. The medical vehicles are currently in route to Ukraine and are set to arrive by Sept. 4.

Ahead of Ukranian Independence Day, which was Thursday this year, Morsberger said: “I am thrilled with the growing partnership with Pafford, ProgenaCare and individuals within the HelpingUkraine.us movement. So many have stepped up with contributions and participation, playing a vital role to keep the momentum going for this incredible effort.”

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

