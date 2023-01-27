X
Art exhibits, poetry slam kick off Roswell Roots festival of Black History

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The Roswell Roots festival of events honoring Black History month is already under way.

A juried art exhibit titled “STAND” is on display in the lobby of Roswell Cultural Arts Center through March 20. The exhibit celebrates this year’s Black History Month theme, Black Resistance.

The annual theme is established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History which was founded in 1915 by Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Black History Month.

A reception for the art exhibit will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest Street.

Nearly 30 events featuring education and literary talks, poetry and storytelling, art exhibits, drumming, dance performances and more will take place by the end of February.

Poet and spoken word artist Ashlee Haze will be joined by local poets, a string quartet and other performers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Roswell Cultural Arts Center. Haze, a mainstay on Atlanta’s poetry slam circuit for more than a decade, appeared on NPR’s Blood Orange: Tiny Desk Concert in 2019.

Actress Leslie McCurdy will perform her one-woman show, The Spirit of Harriet Tubman at 10 a.m. Feb. 3-4 at the cultural arts center.

Former NBA All-Star Joe Barry Carroll’s art exhibit “My View From Seven Feet” is on Display ay Mimosa Hall through March 28.

Carroll will appear at Mimosa Hall for two discussions in February. He will moderate a discussion titled “Leveling the Playing Field” that celebrates sports and athletes at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Carroll will return for an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Mimosa Hall is located at 127 Bulloch Avenue.

The Black Opry Revue, a collective of Black artists and professionals working in country, blues and folk music genres will perform 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

For the complete calendar of Roswell Roots events visit the city of Roswell website.

