Art exhibits, poetry slam kick off Roswell Roots festival of Black History

Poet and spoken word artist Ashlee Haze will be joined by local poets, a string quartet and other performers at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Roswell Cultural Arts Center. Haze, a mainstay on Atlanta’s poetry slam circuit for more than a decade, appeared on NPR’s Blood Orange: Tiny Desk Concert in 2019.

Actress Leslie McCurdy will perform her one-woman show, The Spirit of Harriet Tubman at 10 a.m. Feb. 3-4 at the cultural arts center.

Former NBA All-Star Joe Barry Carroll’s art exhibit “My View From Seven Feet” is on Display ay Mimosa Hall through March 28.

Carroll will appear at Mimosa Hall for two discussions in February. He will moderate a discussion titled “Leveling the Playing Field” that celebrates sports and athletes at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Carroll will return for an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Mimosa Hall is located at 127 Bulloch Avenue.

The Black Opry Revue, a collective of Black artists and professionals working in country, blues and folk music genres will perform 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

For the complete calendar of Roswell Roots events visit the city of Roswell website.