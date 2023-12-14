Alpharetta’s annual donation effort ends soon

Alpharetta’s Annual Holiday Food Drive ends Monday, Dec. 18. Donate now to help the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry. (Courtesy North Fulton Community Charities)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta residents and businesses are invited to help those in need at this special time of year by donating canned and non-perishable goods to the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry. Alpharetta’s Annual Holiday Food Drive ends Monday, Dec. 18.

The city is providing seven locations for drop off of items during business hours:

· Adult Activity Center, 13450 Cogburn Road

· City Hall, 2 Park Plaza

· Community Center, 175 Roswell St.

· Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy St.

· Avalon Concierge/Valet Parking, 400 Avalon Boulevard

· Preston Ridge Community Center (next to the YMCA), 3655 Preston Ridge Road

· Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Road

Donations may also be placed anytime on any of the four wooden trees placed throughout downtown Alpharetta. Additional information: https://bit.ly/SOCDEC2023.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
