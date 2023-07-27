Alpharetta to purchase new dump truck

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Alpharetta Public Works Department budgeted for a tandem dump truck to replace a 2001 dump truck being used by the city.

The city uses this vehicle to haul material like dirt and rock to job sites, as well as haul debris and construction waste to the proper disposal facilities. The vehicle is also used to pull equipment and materials by trailer to job sites and provides training opportunities for staff seeking to obtain their Class A License.

The existing 22-year-old tandem dump truck is well overdue for replacement and the city council has agreed. The department has been given the go ahead to spend $172,280 to purchase a Freightliner 114SD Plus Tandem Dump Truck from Peach State Truck Center. Delivery is expected in August. The used vehicle will be sold as surplus by the Finance Department.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
