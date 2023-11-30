Alpharetta selling holiday decor to fund updated playground

Decorating your home this season just got easier. Alpharetta is offering live wreaths, garland and other gifts from Lynch Creek Farm to help fund the Wacky World playground rebuild in Wills Park.
Orders can be placed now through Dec. 10 at www.tinyurl.com/WackyWorldWreaths. The reconstruction project receives 15% of every item purchased.
The updated playground is designed to have better visibility, a safer structure made of composite wood and an adaptive, inclusive playground. Children of all abilities will be able to enjoy the new structure.
The new play area will meet current American Society for Testing and Materials and Consumer Product Safety Commission safety guidelines, as well as the soon-to-be-updated Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility guidelines.
