Alpharetta receives recognition for hiring Veterans

Credit: rawpixel.com / Sergeant Matt Hecht

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Alpharetta recently received the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from HireVets.gov, an official agency of the U.S. government. The award recognizes and honors businesses and municipalities for recruiting and employing American Military Veterans.

This is the second consecutive year Alpharetta has received the award. In 2021, 10.6% of the city’s employees were veterans and the city retained 100% of the ones hired the prior year. Alpharetta is the only Georgia municipality receiving this award. Twelve metro Atlanta companies have received the award including Delta Airlines, the Southern Company and in north Fulton, Tele-Consultants, Risk3sixty, Provalus and B.A.F.E Group.

This award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act), requires the Secretary of Labor to establish a program that recognizes employer efforts to recruit, employ and retain veterans. Over 1,650 employers nationwide have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award: www.hirevets.gov/awardees.

