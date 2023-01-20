Alpharetta receives recognition for hiring Veterans

This is the second consecutive year Alpharetta has received the award. In 2021, 10.6% of the city’s employees were veterans and the city retained 100% of the ones hired the prior year. Alpharetta is the only Georgia municipality receiving this award. Twelve metro Atlanta companies have received the award including Delta Airlines, the Southern Company and in north Fulton, Tele-Consultants, Risk3sixty, Provalus and B.A.F.E Group.

This award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act), requires the Secretary of Labor to establish a program that recognizes employer efforts to recruit, employ and retain veterans. Over 1,650 employers nationwide have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award: www.hirevets.gov/awardees.