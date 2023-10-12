Alpharetta property tax bills due Dec. 1

If a property owner has not received their city tax bill by Saturday, Oct. 15, they are encouraged to contact the city at taxes@alpharetta.ga.us.

The city offers multiple homestead exemptions to help homeowners save money. This year, the property tax bills of eligible homesteaded property owners will also reflect savings from the one-time Georgia Homeowners Tax Relief Grant that was approved by the Governor and General Assembly earlier this year. The grant reduces the assessed value of eligible properties by up to $18,000 and is estimated to save Alpharetta homeowners an additional $1.1 million this year.

Information on ways to pay your city tax bill: www.alpharetta.ga.us/taxes. Property tax payments are due by December 01, 2023.