Alpharetta property tax bills due Dec. 1

Credit: ----

Credit: ----

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Alpharetta began mailing property tax bills to homeowners Oct. 1. While owners may have already received a property tax bill from Fulton County covering the county and school system property taxes for the year, Alpharetta bills separately to avoid the city needing to pay the county for that service.

If a property owner has not received their city tax bill by Saturday, Oct. 15, they are encouraged to contact the city at taxes@alpharetta.ga.us.

The city offers multiple homestead exemptions to help homeowners save money. This year, the property tax bills of eligible homesteaded property owners will also reflect savings from the one-time Georgia Homeowners Tax Relief Grant that was approved by the Governor and General Assembly earlier this year. The grant reduces the assessed value of eligible properties by up to $18,000 and is estimated to save Alpharetta homeowners an additional $1.1 million this year.

Information on ways to pay your city tax bill: www.alpharetta.ga.us/taxes. Property tax payments are due by December 01, 2023.

