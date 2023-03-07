Alpharetta postpones decision on new car wash

Foamworks returned to the Alpharetta City Council recently to request approval to operate a car wash in a 4,987-square-foot building formerly used by Autobell Car Wash at 11725 Cotton Creek.
Following a public hearing, and despite several changes Foamworks made to accommodate concerns from the city, the council found themselves with a split 3-3 vote to approve the conditional use permit. The council ultimately decided to postpone a decision until all seven members could be available to break the tie vote.
Foamworks Auto Spa is a full-service, automatic car wash. Exterior detailing is done by employees in the preparation canopy and in the car wash tunnel. Interior detailing is completed by the customer at auto detailing stations.
Changes made to the plan including keeping the original brick exterior instead of a “German Smear” wash over the bricks, and changing the color of the exterior vacuum stations from blue to black.
