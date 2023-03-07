Alpharetta postpones decision on new car wash

Following a public hearing, and despite several changes Foamworks made to accommodate concerns from the city, the council found themselves with a split 3-3 vote to approve the conditional use permit. The council ultimately decided to postpone a decision until all seven members could be available to break the tie vote.

Foamworks Auto Spa is a full-service, automatic car wash. Exterior detailing is done by employees in the preparation canopy and in the car wash tunnel. Interior detailing is completed by the customer at auto detailing stations.