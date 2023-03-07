BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Senators grill Fed chair over efforts to tame inflation
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alpharetta postpones decision on new car wash

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Foamworks returned to the Alpharetta City Council recently to request approval to operate a car wash in a 4,987-square-foot building formerly used by Autobell Car Wash at 11725 Cotton Creek.

Following a public hearing, and despite several changes Foamworks made to accommodate concerns from the city, the council found themselves with a split 3-3 vote to approve the conditional use permit. The council ultimately decided to postpone a decision until all seven members could be available to break the tie vote.

Foamworks Auto Spa is a full-service, automatic car wash. Exterior detailing is done by employees in the preparation canopy and in the car wash tunnel. Interior detailing is completed by the customer at auto detailing stations.

Changes made to the plan including keeping the original brick exterior instead of a “German Smear” wash over the bricks, and changing the color of the exterior vacuum stations from blue to black.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day4h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: If we follow DeSantis, we will set country back 100 years
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
4h ago

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
4h ago

Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports

Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton to repaint Bell Memorial Park score stands
1h ago
Museum for the ages: Collector’s computer devices from B.C. to present day
3h ago
Help The Drake House with Amazon Wish List purchases
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
18h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
20h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top