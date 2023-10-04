Alpharetta expands Wire & Wood music lineup

The highly popular free-admission Wire & Wood festival has announced the full entertainment schedule of performers on the stage Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14 in downtown Alpharetta.

The event will host more than 30 performances on over six outdoor stages. New this year, the festival has expanded to start on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on the patio at the Hamilton Hotel and on the Town Green Stage presented by Dunkin’.

Additionally, Wire & Wood has introduced a special ticketed Listening Room event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Roaring Social featuring singer/songwriter Angie Aparo. This limited-capacity performance requires a $30 ticket with all proceeds benefiting Alpharetta’s Music Match program.

The music-filled weekend begins 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Wire & Wood Kick-Off Party with a special free concert at the Avalon Plaza featuring Joslyn and The Sweet Compression and Lilly Winwood.

The full schedule: https://wireandwoodalpharetta.com.