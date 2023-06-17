Alpharetta considering partnership for community theatre space

The Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission is in conversations with Northpoint Mall to use one of the mall’s retail spaces to house a community theatre. Specifically, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Manager Kim Manning noted the city is looking at transforming the unoccupied Foot Locker location.

Any contributions toward the project coming from the city will be transportable items like chairs, curtains, etc. The space will be available for use by art leader groups, local schools and any organization looking to rent a space for performing arts.

The space could accommodate a 30-foot by 18-foot stage, dressing rooms, lighting, seating and ticketing area.

The next step in the process includes the mall’s and city’s legal teams working together to draft a joint agreement to present before the city council for approval.