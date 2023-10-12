Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program hosting gardening events

The community garden program will offer Fungi Fundamentals 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14 to learn all about mushroom foraging, identification and growing mediums. Alpharetta residents - $40, nonresidents - $60.

Learn how to transform your lawn into a productive garden and thriving ecosystem during Grass to Garden at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. Alpharetta residents - $6, nonresidents - $9.

Then learn hands-on floral design during Flower Frames at noon Monday, Oct. 23. Alpharetta residents -$10, nonresidents - $15.

Information and registration: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaCommunityAg.