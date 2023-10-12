Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program hosting gardening events

Credit: Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program

Credit: Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program is filling the fall with a variety of workshops and classes. All events take place at Old Rucker Farm, 900 Rucker Road.

The community garden program will offer Fungi Fundamentals 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14 to learn all about mushroom foraging, identification and growing mediums. Alpharetta residents - $40, nonresidents - $60.

Learn how to transform your lawn into a productive garden and thriving ecosystem during Grass to Garden at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. Alpharetta residents - $6, nonresidents - $9.

Then learn hands-on floral design during Flower Frames at noon Monday, Oct. 23. Alpharetta residents -$10, nonresidents - $15.

Information and registration: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaCommunityAg.

About the Author

